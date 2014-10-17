Oct 17 Tradehold Ltd :

* Expected basic EPS for six months ended 31 August 2014 of 2.7 pence per share, compared to 2.6 pence per share year earlier

* Sees headline EPS for six months ended 31 August 2014 at 1.2 pence per share, compared to 2.6 pence per share a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: