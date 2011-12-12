Indonesia car sales rise 18 pct y/y in Dec
JAKARTA, Feb 9 Car sales in Indonesia were up 18.2 percent in December from a year earlier, data released by the automotive industry association showed on Thursday. In December, automakers sold 86,573 vehicles, the data showed. There were about 1.1 million cars were sold in total last year. On a monthly basis, car sales fell by 13.6 percent from November. Association officials and a spokesman for the Commission for the Supervision of Business Competition told Reuters