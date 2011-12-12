WELLINGTON Dec 13 New Zealand online trading company Trade Me Ltd traded at a small premium as it debuted on markets in New Zealand and Australia on Tuesday.

Australian publisher Fairfax has sold down a one third stake in Trade Me as part of its move to reduce debt and concentrate on core business in a tough advertising market.

Trade Me shares traded as high as NZ$2.79 before settling at NZ2.77 against the NZ$2.70 issue price, with more than 4 percent of the stock changing hands.

The IPO raised NZ$363.5 million ($277 million) for Fairfax, which retains a 66 percent stake, valuing the company at around NZ$1.07 billion.

Trade Me is New Zealand's most visited web site, offering on-line auctions and classified advertising.

"Being publicly listed will not change our focus on providing safe and trusted marketplaces for Kiwis to buy and sell," said Trade Me chief executive Jon Macdonald in a statement.

($1=NZ$1.31) (Gyles Beckford)