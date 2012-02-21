WELLINGTON Feb 22 New Zealand online trading company Trade Me Ltd reported a 5 percent increase in first half profit in its maiden set of results on Wednesday.

The company said net profit for the six months to Dec. 31 was NZ$36.4 million ($30.46 million).

It said earnings and dividend guidance remained unchanged. It has forecast a net profit of NZ$65 million for the full year to June 2012.

Trade Me was floated in December, after Australian publisher Fairfax sold down a one third stake to reduce debt and concentrate on core business in a tough advertising market.

The shares closed at NZ$3.16 on Tuesday, from an initial public offering price of NZ$2.70.

Trade Me is New Zealand's most visited web site, offering on-line auctions and classified advertising. ($1 = 1.1949 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)