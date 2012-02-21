Oscars ratings for 2017 pacing behind last year in early numbers -Nielsen
Feb 27 ABC's broadcast of The 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night drew a 22.4 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit.
WELLINGTON Feb 22 New Zealand online trading company Trade Me Ltd reported a 5 percent increase in first half profit in its maiden set of results on Wednesday.
The company said net profit for the six months to Dec. 31 was NZ$36.4 million ($30.46 million).
It said earnings and dividend guidance remained unchanged. It has forecast a net profit of NZ$65 million for the full year to June 2012.
Trade Me was floated in December, after Australian publisher Fairfax sold down a one third stake to reduce debt and concentrate on core business in a tough advertising market.
The shares closed at NZ$3.16 on Tuesday, from an initial public offering price of NZ$2.70.
Trade Me is New Zealand's most visited web site, offering on-line auctions and classified advertising. ($1 = 1.1949 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)
Feb 27 ABC's broadcast of The 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night drew a 22.4 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit.
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Apparel giant VF Corp, the company behind such popular brands as Wrangler jeans and Timberland boots, is adopting sourcing policies to eliminate products that contribute to deforestation and human rights violations, it said on Monday.