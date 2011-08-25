* Craig Drimal pleaded guilty in April

* Admitted trading on inside information

* Sentencing set for Aug. 31

By Andrew Longstreth

NEW YORK, Aug 25 Federal prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of roughly six to seven-plus years for a former trader who pleaded guilty in April in connection to a sweeping government probe into insider trading.

Craig Drimal told a U.S. federal judge in Manhattan at his plea hearing that he traded in shares of former computer network equipment maker 3Com Corp and Canadian drug company Axcan Pharma Inc based on tips from lawyers at the law firm Ropes & Gray working on merger transactions. Drimal pleaded guilty to securities fraud and conspiracy charges.

In court papers filed on Wednesday, federal prosecutors said that Drimal made around $6.5 million off the trades in 3Com and Axcan. They also said that Drimal lied to the Securities and Exchange Commission when he was questioned about his Axcan trades.

3Com was acquired by Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) in 2010 and Axcan Pharma was acquired by private equity firm TPG Capital in 2008.

"In sum, Drimal engaged in repeated insider trading over the course of many months," prosecutors said. "He placed large trades so he could reap millions in illegal profits."

Drimal is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 31 by U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan.

JaneAnne Murray, Drimal's attorney, said in a phone interview that she is seeking a sentence "substantially below" the 70 to 87 months sought by the government.

"We believe the judge is reasonable and out sentencing arguments in litigation are compelling," said Murray.

Prosecutors said Drimal used to work in the offices of the Galleon Group hedge fund, but not at the time of his November 2009 arrest. Galleon was at the center of the government's massive insider trading investigation that was revealed in 2009.

Galleon founder Raj Rajaratnam was convicted in May. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 27.

The case is USA v Goffer et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 09-01184. (Reporting by Andrew Longstreth, editing by Matthew Lewis)