Dec 4 A Trader Joe's cookie has left a bad taste
in Pepperidge Farm's mouth.
Pepperidge Farm Inc has sued Trader Joe's Co, accusing the
grocery chain of trademark infringement for selling a cookie
that looks too much like its popular Milano cookie.
In a complaint filed on Wednesday in the New Haven,
Connecticut federal court, Pepperidge Farm said Trader Joe's is
damaging its goodwill and confusing shoppers through its sale of
Trader Joe's Crispy Cookies.
A spokeswoman for privately held Trader Joe's did not
immediately respond on Friday to requests for comment.
Launched in 1956, the Milano consists of chocolate filling,
and sometimes other flavors, sandwiched between two oval-shaped
cookies. A trademark was registered in 2010.
Pepperidge Farm, a bakery unit of Campbell Soup Co,
said Trader Joe's version was more rectangular but had rounded
edges, "mimicking an overall oval shape." It also accused Trader
Joe's of using similar packaging.
"The acts of Trader Joe's have been malicious and calculated
to injure Pepperidge Farm," whose Milano has generated hundreds
of millions of dollars of revenue in the last decade, the
complaint said.
Pepperidge Farm is seeking a halt to sales of the Trader
Joe's cookie, plus compensatory and punitive damages.
"The trust Pepperidge Farm has built with consumers is of
utmost importance to us," a spokeswoman said.
Pepperidge Farm is based in Norwalk, Connecticut; Campbell
in Camden, New Jersey; and Trader Joe's in Monrovia, California.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Anjali Athavaley in New
York; Editing by Andrew Hay)