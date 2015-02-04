LONDON Feb 4 Thousands of bond, currency and
commodities traders in London should have to pass an exam and
obtain a new qualification to trade as part of attempts to raise
standards, Britain's bank lobby group said.
The British Bankers' Association (BBA) said a "licence to
trade" qualification and tougher codes of conduct should be
introduced as part of the drive to strengthen trust in financial
markets after a series of damaging scandals.
"The BBA believes that everyone undertaking activity in
wholesale FICC (fixed income, currencies and commodities)
markets should be required to pass exams and become
professionally qualified," the BBA said on Wednesday.
It would not need to be one single qualification for all
markets, and could depend on the activity, the BBA said in
response to a Bank of England and UK government consultation on
the Fair and Effective Markets Review.
The trade group also said proposals to increase individual
accountability for senior managers should be extended and all
bank staff, excluding those in retail banking, should be subject
to more stringent standards.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)