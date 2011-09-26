TORONTO, Sept 26 Detour Gold (DGC.TO) said on
Monday it has agreed to acquire rival exploration company Trade
Winds Ventures TWD.V for C$84 million, in a move aimed at
consolidating its land holdings around its Detour Lake gold
project in northern Ontario.
"By acquiring Trade Winds, we are able to more effectively
continue our exploration activities on the west side of the
Detour Lake Project," said Detour's Chief Executive Gerald
Panneton, in a statement.
Under the terms of the deal, Trade Winds shareholders will
receive 0.0142 of a Detour Gold share and C$0.0001 in cash for
each share held. Based on Detour's share price on Sept. 23 this
represents a total consideration of C$0.455 per Trade Winds
share, a premium of 57 percent to Trade Winds' closing price on
Sept. 23.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha)