Jan 20 A trader from an Atlanta suburb admitted
to involvement in what U.S. authorities have called a more than
$100 million international insider trading scheme that involved
hacking into networks that distribute corporate news releases.
Igor Dubovoy, 28, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count
of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to U.S. Attorney
Paul Fishman in New Jersey.
Dubovoy, of Alpharetta, Georgia, became the second defendant
to admit criminal wrongdoing related to the alleged theft from
February 2010 to August 2015 of more than 150,000 press releases
from Business Wire, MarketWired and PR Newswire.
The defendant entered his plea before U.S. District Judge
Madeline Cox Arleo in Newark, New Jersey. He faces up to 20
years in prison, and according to his plea agreement agreed to
make $3 million of restitution to the newswires.
Another trader from Alpharetta, Alexander Garkusha, pleaded
guilty last month in Brooklyn, New York federal court to the
same charge as Dubovoy.
Seven other individuals, including accused hackers from
Ukraine, also face criminal charges, and 34 defendants face
related U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges.
Lawrence Lustberg, a lawyer for Dubovoy, declined to
comment.
Authorities said traders would give hackers "shopping lists"
of press releases they wanted to see in advance, and then made
trades based on them in such companies as Caterpillar Inc
, Home Depot Co and Panera Bread Co.
Prosecutors said Dubovoy admitted to buying stolen press
releases that he knew contained non-public earnings data for
publicly traded companies, and that he made trades based on
their contents after sending them to another trader to review.
Business Wire is a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc. PR Newswire is a unit of Britain's UBM
Plc, which last month said it will sell the unit to
Chicago-based Cision.
None of the newswires was accused of wrongdoing.
The case is U.S. v. Dubovoy, U.S. District Court, District
of New Jersey, No. 15-cr-00390.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)