Feb 18 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has charged nine new defendants over what it has
called a more than $100 million international scheme to hack
into newswires that distribute corporate press releases and to
use stolen information to conduct insider trading.
According to a complaint filed on Wednesday in U.S. District
Court in Newark, New Jersey, five traders and four companies
they own made more than $19.5 million of illegal profit by
trading in such companies as heart valve maker Edwards
LifeSciences Corp and casino operator Las Vegas Sands
Corp.
The SEC said the trades were based on inside information
provided by Oleksandr Ieremenko and Ivan Turchynov, two hackers
from Ukraine, who stole more than 100,000 news releases for
publicly traded companies before they were issued to the public.
These thefts included information about quarterly results,
and occurred from 2010 to 2014, the SEC said.
Nine defendants, including Ieremenko and Turchynov, have
been charged criminally in Newark or in New York's Brooklyn
borough by the U.S. Department of Justice over the alleged
hackings. Two of the other defendants have entered guilty pleas.
At least 42 defendants, including traders in several other
countries, now face SEC civil charges over the alleged scheme,
court papers show.
Contact information for lawyers for the nine new defendants
was not immediately available. The individual defendants are
Natalia Andreevna Alepko, Andrey Bokarev, Anton Maslov, Radion
Panko and Evegenii Zavodchiko. Their companies are located in
Belize, Dominica, Panama and the Seychelles, the SEC said.
Authorities have said the hacked newswires include Business
Wire, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
; PR Newswire, a unit of UBM Plc being sold to
Chicago-based Cision; and Marketwired, which is being sold to
Nasdaq Inc. None was accused of wrongdoing.
The case is SEC v. Zavodchiko et al, U.S. District Court,
District of New Jersey, No. 16-00845. The other SEC case is SEC
v Dubovoy et al in the same court, No. 15-06076.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)