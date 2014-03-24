By Michael Szabo
LONDON, March 24
LONDON, March 24 Clean energy fund Trading
Emissions plc (TEP) said asset disposals and writedowns
related to the winding up of its business had helped push it
into a 19.2 million pound ($31.7 million) loss for the second
half of 2013.
Shares in London-listed TEP fell 8 percent to 14.62 pence on
Monday after the firm said its net asset value had fallen by 26
percent to 22.38 pence per share in the six months ended Dec.
31, 2013.
"It will be no surprise to shareholders that the private
equity and carbon investments are becoming progressively more
difficult to sell," the company said in its results on Monday.
TEP, a fund that invests in renewable energy projects and
United Nations-backed carbon credits, has been badly hurt by
tumbling carbon prices and ongoing issues at several of its
facilities.
The struggling firm began selling assets and paying out
investors after shareholders voted in December 2012 to wind up
the fund.
Its shares have plunged by 83 percent from their 2006 peak,
while carbon prices have collapsed by 99 percent since 2008.
TEP said liabilities related to its recently sold portfolio
of United Nations carbon credits more than quadrupled to 1.7
million pounds in the second half of 2013 due to a change in its
valuation methodology.
TEP announced on March 10 it had signed a deal to sell its
existing stock of Certified Emissions Reduction (CER) units and
portfolio of 24 credit purchase contracts, known as Emissions
Reduction Purchase Agreements (ERPAs), to an unnamed buyer for
an undisclosed sum.
The firm invested in low-carbon projects in developing
countries through committing to buy CERs at fixed prices that
were many times above the credits' current market value.
It has attempted over the past few years to renegotiate
those ERPAs, but not all parties have been willing to move to a
floating price scheme or terminate the contracts. The company
said it has since stopped hedging its fixed-price CER portfolio.
TEP said it received last week a notice of arbitration from
two Chinese firms over ERPAs the firm had renegotiated.
The company also said Brazilian biodiesel plant Bionasa, in
which it has a 25 percent stake, "remains troubled".
"Operations have ceased, obligations to creditors including
banks and employees are in default, legal actions have commenced
against the company to recover overdue costs, (and) the
commercial and finance directors have resigned," TEP said.
It added, citing local media, that 27 of Brazil's 67
biodiesel plants had shut production due to a national supply
glut.
Analysts at Liberum Capital on Monday described TEP's
results as "mixed" for investors but forecast that its shares
would reach 20 pence, without citing a timeframe.
($1 = 0.6063 British Pounds)
