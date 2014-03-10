LONDON, March 10 Clean energy fund Trading
Emissions plc (TEP) said it had reached an agreement to
sell its portfolio of United Nations-backed carbon credits to an
unidentified buyer, taking another step forward in winding up
its business.
London-listed TEP said on Monday it had signed an agreement
on March 7 to sell its existing stock of Certified Emissions
Reduction (CER) units and its portfolio of credit purchase
contracts, known as Emissions Reduction Purchase Agreements
(ERPAs).
"(We) expect that any ERPAs that fall outside of the
(agreement) or which are not transferred before the long stop
date will be terminated or otherwise disposed of," TEP added.
TEP would not name the buyer or provide any figures on the
size of its credit portfolio or the value of the deal, citing
confidentiality arrangements, but said the long stop date to
transfer the ERPAs is March 7, 2015.
TEP shares had not traded yet on Monday after closing at
15.25 pence on Friday. They are down 15 percent so far in 2014
and are 82 percent below their April 2006 peak of 86.23 pence.
Analysts at Liberum Capital called the deal "a small
incremental positive" for TEP given that the ERPAs were held on
its balance sheet as a 0.4 million pound liability as of June
2013.
The struggling firm began selling assets and paying out
investors after shareholders voted in December 2012 to wind up
the fund.
"The company had made real progress in the six months to
June 2013 on renegotiating the fixed-price CERs and reducing the
associated liability. The sale will also help to tidy up the
balance sheet going forward," Liberum said in a research note.
Launched in 2005, TEP invested in low-carbon projects in
developing countries through committing to buy CERs at fixed
prices that are many times above the credits' current market
value. CER prices have dropped by around 95 percent since 2010.
TEP has attempted over the past few years to renegotiate
those contracts, but not all parties have been willing to move
to a floating price scheme or terminate the contracts, and that
has helped precipitate the fall in its shares.
Liberum, which rates TEP as a 'buy', estimated the fund's
net asset value at 20.6 pence/share, suggesting a potential
upside of around 35 percent above the current market price.