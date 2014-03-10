LONDON, March 10 Clean energy fund Trading Emissions plc (TEP) said it had reached an agreement to sell its portfolio of United Nations-backed carbon credits to an unidentified buyer, taking another step forward in winding up its business.

London-listed TEP said on Monday it had signed an agreement on March 7 to sell its existing stock of Certified Emissions Reduction (CER) units and its portfolio of credit purchase contracts, known as Emissions Reduction Purchase Agreements (ERPAs).

"(We) expect that any ERPAs that fall outside of the (agreement) or which are not transferred before the long stop date will be terminated or otherwise disposed of," TEP added.

TEP would not name the buyer or provide any figures on the size of its credit portfolio or the value of the deal, citing confidentiality arrangements, but said the long stop date to transfer the ERPAs is March 7, 2015.

TEP shares had not traded yet on Monday after closing at 15.25 pence on Friday. They are down 15 percent so far in 2014 and are 82 percent below their April 2006 peak of 86.23 pence.

Analysts at Liberum Capital called the deal "a small incremental positive" for TEP given that the ERPAs were held on its balance sheet as a 0.4 million pound liability as of June 2013.

The struggling firm began selling assets and paying out investors after shareholders voted in December 2012 to wind up the fund.

"The company had made real progress in the six months to June 2013 on renegotiating the fixed-price CERs and reducing the associated liability. The sale will also help to tidy up the balance sheet going forward," Liberum said in a research note.

Launched in 2005, TEP invested in low-carbon projects in developing countries through committing to buy CERs at fixed prices that are many times above the credits' current market value. CER prices have dropped by around 95 percent since 2010.

TEP has attempted over the past few years to renegotiate those contracts, but not all parties have been willing to move to a floating price scheme or terminate the contracts, and that has helped precipitate the fall in its shares.

Liberum, which rates TEP as a 'buy', estimated the fund's net asset value at 20.6 pence/share, suggesting a potential upside of around 35 percent above the current market price.