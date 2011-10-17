* U.S. trading venue to offer private, pre-IPO shares
* Facebook, Twitter have tested waters in private markets
* SEC is studying emerging market, including SecondMarket
* Liquidnet aims to drum up interest from companies
By Jonathan Spicer
Oct 17 Liquidnet, a U.S. venue where
institutions anonymously trade public stocks, is expanding into
trading shares of private and pre-IPO companies such as
Facebook and Twitter that may want to avoid the costs and
uncertainty of volatile public markets.
The move, announced on Monday, pits the venue against
private exchange SecondMarket for a market that Liquidnet said
could grow to some $7 billion in value this year, and that has
come under regulatory scrutiny.
Liquidnet is one of the more successful "dark pools"
because they can swap larger blocks of stock without tipping
off the wider marketplace to their intentions. Hedge, pension
and mutual funds that trade on Liquidnet will now be able to
purchase shares of unlisted companies, the company said.
The company hired Lou Kerner to spearhead an effort to work
with companies interested in offering their shares for trading,
though it did not say which, if any, companies agreed to such
deals. Kerner was vice president of equity research at Wedbush
Securities, covering social media and e-commerce.
Technology companies such as Groupon have been testing the
waters in the private markets, particularly at SecondMarket and
rival SharesPost, to derive approximate values before possibly
doing an initial public offering (IPO).
IPOs on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq can take
years and require great cost, only to be delayed when markets
heave up and down as they have in the last few months.
The private venues offer wealthy investors shares of
companies before an IPO, raising some criticisms about equal
access and questions about accountability.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is studying the
emerging market. It is unclear what restrictions the securities
regulator could put on SecondMarket and others. [ID:nN1040911]
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Derek Caney)