* U.S. trading venue to offer private, pre-IPO shares

* Facebook, Twitter have tested waters in private markets

* SEC is studying emerging markets, including SecondMarket

* Liquidnet aims to drum up interest from companies (Adds interview with management)

By Jonathan Spicer

Oct 17 Liquidnet, a U.S. venue where institutions anonymously trade public stocks, is expanding into trading shares of private companies such as Facebook and Twitter that may want to avoid the costs and uncertainty of doing an IPO in volatile public markets.

The move, announced on Monday, pits the venue against private exchange SecondMarket for a market that Liquidnet said could grow to some $7 billion in value this year, and that has come under regulatory scrutiny.

Liquidnet is one of the more successful "dark pools" because institutions can swap larger blocks of stock without tipping off the wider marketplace to their intentions. Hedge, pension and mutual funds that trade on Liquidnet will now be able to purchase shares of unlisted companies, the company said.

New York-based Liquidnet hired Lou Kerner to spearhead an effort to work with companies interested in offering their shares for trading, though none have yet agreed to such deals. Kerner was vice president of equity research at Wedbush Securities, covering social media and e-commerce.

Technology companies such as Groupon have been testing the waters in the private markets, particularly at SecondMarket and rival SharesPost, to derive approximate values before possibly doing an initial public offering (IPO).

IPOs on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq can take years and require great cost, only to be delayed when markets rise and fall sharply as they have in the last few months. On private markets, companies often choose just how they want to distribute shares, including how, and how often, trades take place.

Liquidnet will provide investment research on what are often little-understood companies, and sees its ties with its nearly 650 asset manager clients as an advantage over existing private-share venues.

"Anybody can pick up the phone and call an institution, but it takes years to build a relationship on trust," Kerner said in an interview.

"Though very few institutions are investing in private companies, they all still recognize that these companies are changing the world and that they will impact every single company in their portfolios," he said.

The upstart private venues offer wealthy investors shares of companies before an IPO, raising some criticisms about equal access and questions about accountability.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is studying the emerging market, though it is unclear what restrictions if any the securities regulator could put on SecondMarket and others. [ID:nN1040911]

"I think they want to have the appropriate level of regulation on this marketplace," Kerner said. "I think what the SEC doesn't want to do is regulate this market in a way that's going to constrict the flow of capital to the companies and the industries that are providing the job growth there is." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Derek Caney and Gunna Dickson)