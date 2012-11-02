* Traders may need banking license, big capital requirements
* May lead to consolidation in the sector
* Small player exodus may result in less competition
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
GENEVA, Nov 2 Tougher global regulations on
derivatives and capital requirements might put small oil traders
out of business in the next few years and increase the dominance
of just a few major houses, something the regulators might
ultimately regret.
"The big fear at the moment is that regulators may achieve
the opposite of what the regulations are meant to achieve. You
might end up with less competition," said Folker Trepte, a
partner at PwC, who advises commodities traders.
Trepte says that when clients ask him how regulations will
change the trading landscape in the next years, he has a pretty
gloomy answer - if you are a small firm, you may not survive.
"Some small and mid-sized traders will decide to leave the
market as costs will become too high. Sometimes you have two
traders and may need more people in the back office. It may be
just too expensive," Trepte told a room full of traders at an
industry conference Global Energy in Geneva this week.
Commodities traders have been adjusting to tightening
regulations on financial markets since the middle of last decade
and will have to continue doing so until 2015 as new rules on
derivative trading and capital requirements come into force.
Regulators in the United States and the European Union say
new rules are needed to cap speculative froth, prevent important
institutions from collapsing and eliminate manipulation, which
pushes up energy or food prices.
The adjustments will cost a lot.
"The regulations as well as financing issues could have the
biggest toll on smaller and mid-sized companies and traders,"
Christophe Salmon, chief financial officer for Europe, Middle
East and Africa at Trafigura, one of the world's biggest
traders, said on the sidelines of Global Energy.
'NAKED' TRADES
So far, regulations have had the biggest impact on
commodities trading at large banks due to a crackdown on
proprietary trading and the planned Dodd-Frank regulation, which
would limit positions banks can take in derivatives.
Under Basel regulations, requirements to set aside capital
for trading at banks nearly tripled this year.
Although commodity traders are exempted from capital
requirements until 2015, it looks more and more likely the rules
for traders could be quite similar to banks.
"I see many commodities businesses in the EU and the U.S.
restructuring quite dramatically. There will be consolidation
and it is better to realise now that you will be too small in
the new world and try to find a solution," said Robert Finney,
partner at law firm Holman Fenwick Willan.
Trepte says that although it will take up to two years to
get more clarity on the final outline of regulations, it is
possible that in Europe traders may need a banking license.
The idea seems strange to most players.
"Trafigura is an international commodities trading and
logistics company - not a bank. So I don't understand why we
would need a banking license," said Salmon from Trafigura.
With all its financial might Trafigura could afford a
license but it could be a step too far for small traders.
By 2015, traders might also be required to put aside big
sums under stricter capital requirements which for a big player
could amount to over a billion of dollars.
Europe is also considering introducing a clearing threshhold
of 3 billion euros for commodity derivative contracts.
"It will be for a gross amount and if you are a big company
you may come very close to it,' said Trepte.
Some traders are already trying to adjust by splitting
activities into regulated and unregulated units with the
unregulated having most trades and regulated units clearing a
much smaller proportion of trades, he adds.
Some are considering moving operations to Dubai or Singapore
to benefit from lighter rules and as Switzerland comes under
increased pressure to move closer to EU legislation.
All of that might ultimately create severe dislocations for
several years, warned Finney from Holman Fenwick Willan: "It
will become more difficult for non-EU parties to deal with the
ones in the European Union."
Gary Morsches, managing director at CME Group, one of the
world's largest exchanges, agreed that regulation might
ultimately lead to some unintended consequences.
"The worst thing which can take place is when people decide
not to hedge and trade with 'naked' positions as they cannot
take the regulation risk," he said.
