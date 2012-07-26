(Corrects 1Q total to 13.81 billion euros from 10.71 billion in first para)

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, July 26 European secondary loan trading plunged 29 percent in the second quarter to 9.8 billion euros ($11.88 billion) in 2332 trades from 13.81 billion euros in the first quarter as banks cut the amount of capital allocated to trading and traders and buyers remained wary of taking risk in a volatile macroeconomic environment.

Despite the second-quarter drop, first-half secondary trading volume was 20.6 percent higher at 26 billion euros compared with the first half of 2011, as heavy bank derisking supported first quarter trading volume in early 2012, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Bank liquidity slumped in the second quarter as the rising price of capital and restrictions on proprietary trading curbed traders' risk appetite. Trading desks were hit by job cuts as banks slimmed down their teams in response to reduced levels of activity and capital.

Second quarter trading volume is the lowest since 6.41 billion euros in the fourth quarter of 2011, when banks began to derisk, and also reflects lower primary leveraged loan volume. Cash-rich investors also held off buying or selling due to a lack of paper to reinvest and a widespread expectation that prices could fall further.

RELATIVELY STABLE

Unlike equity and credit default swap prices, European secondary loan prices have been relatively stable through the worst of the eurozone crisis, supported by the lack of activity. Reduced activity has left a back to back broking market -- even in leveraged loan trading which is usually the most liquid area of the secondary loan market.

Traders describe 2Q market liquidity as worse than the market dislocation after Lehman's collapse in 2008, when a couple of key trading houses continued to make markets.

The increasingly illiquid secondary market focussed on infrequent investment-grade, emerging markets and project finance trading in the second quarter as banks jettisoned loan portfolios and single name credits to raise capital, as well as stressed and distressed trading as would-be buyers pitched unpalatably low bids that sellers were reluctant to accept.

Western European leveraged loan trading was down 35 percent on the first quarter at 6.95 billion euros, Western European high-grade loans fell 30 percent in the same period to 1.08 billion euros. Emerging markets trading was the only area to see an increase on the first quarter, showing a 14.8 percent increase to 1.78 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Tessa Walsh)