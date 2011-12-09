* NAV per share falls to 76.7 from 121.08 pence at end-June

* Says cash balance is 50.2 million pounds (Adds details, background)

LONDON Dec 9 Carbon trading firm Trading Emissions said on Friday that falling carbon prices had knocked 37 percent off the underlying value of its assets but that it had enough cash to meet its obligations.

Responding to further sharp falls in its share price in recent days, the company said its net asset value per share had dropped to 76.7 pence as at Dec. 6 when EU carbon permits fell to a record low, from 121.08 pence at end-June.

The group's shares have lost 43 percent of their value since Dec. 6. and are down over 80 percent since the middle of the year, closing on Thursday at 18.5 pence each.

Its cash balance on Dec. 6 was 50.2 million pounds ($78.5 million), whereas its carbon portfolio was valued at a loss of 16 million pounds.

"The company therefore has sufficient cash resources to meet its current obligations and as previously announced the board is overseeing the orderly realisation of the assets of the company in line with its investment policy and will update shareholders in due course," the company said.

Trading Emissions announced in October that it would scrap its dividend due to falling carbon prices which also forced it to abandon sales talks earlier in the year. ($1 = 0.6398 British pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Paul Hoskins)