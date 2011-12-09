* NAV per share falls to 76.7 from 121.08 pence at end-June

* Says cash balance is 50.2 million pounds

* Shares climb 16 pct after recent heavy losses (Adds analyst comment, background, shares)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Dec 9 Carbon trader Trading Emissions Plc has enough cash to meet its obligations, it said on Friday, seeking to reassure investors over its future after its shares were hammered by a drop in carbon prices.

Shares in the firm, which have tumbled 43 percent since Dec. 6 and are down over 80 percent since the middle of the year, rallied 16 percent to 22.31 pence by 1140 GMT.

Trading Emissions said its cash balance on Dec. 6 was 50.2 million pounds ($78.5 million), whereas its carbon portfolio was valued at a loss of 16 million pounds.

"The company therefore has sufficient cash resources to meet its current obligations and as previously announced the board is overseeing the orderly realisation of the assets of the company in line with its investment policy and will update shareholders in due course," it said.

However the group also said its net asset value (NAV) per share had dropped to 76.7 pence as at Dec. 6, when EU carbon permits fell to a record low, from 121.08 pence at end-June.

Trading Emissions had said in October it would scrap its dividend due to falling carbon prices, which also forced it to abandon sales talks earlier in the year.

Its shares are vulnerable to price swings of EU carbon permits and U.N.-backed carbon credits, because the company backs projects, often in poorer countries, that are aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Carbon prices have fallen more than 50 percent since June, as worries about a slowing economy and a glut of supply of carbon permits and credits have sapped demand.

This has raised concerns about companies, such as Trading Emissions, that were set up to profit from efforts to curb pollution.

Analysts had mixed views about the company's NAV revision.

At current carbon prices, the company's NAV should be around 26p per share, said Gus Hochschild, an alternative energy equity analyst at Mirabaud Securities LLP. "Whilst most equity valuations have slumped, it appears that management have succeeded in growing this portfolio by 61 percent," he said in a research note.

Analysts at brokerage Peel Hunt revised their recommendation for Trading Emissions to "buy" from "hold" while keeping their target price at 38p. Even if carbon prices fell to zero the company's NAV would be 28p per share, they said, but added: "We do not anticipate an improvement in the carbon market, which remains an unpleasant place to be." ($1 = 0.6398 British pounds) (Additional reporting by Jeff Coelho; Editing by Paul Hoskins and David Holmes)