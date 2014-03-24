LONDON, March 24 Independent commodities trader
Trafigura said co-founder Claude Dauphin is stepping down as
chief executive to become executive chairman, with Australian
Jeremy Weir replacing him in the hot seat.
The changes take immediate effect, the privately-held
company said in a statement on Monday.
"Today's announcement marks the latest stage in the
evolution of Trafigura's governance and management structure as
the company has grown larger and more complex and illustrates
the rise of a new generation of senior managers leading the
company," the company said.
(Reporting by David Sheppard and Ron Bousso in London; editing
by Jane Baird)