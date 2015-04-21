GENEVA, April 21 Swiss trading house Trafigura
plans to increase ownership of physical commodity assets except
in oil exploration, its head said, adding the company still
preferred partial listing for various units rather than the
whole group.
Jeremy Weir, who took over as chief executive last year,
said big trading houses were becoming stronger as smaller firms
were finding it difficult to grow in the capital-intensive
business.
"Most likely we will increase our asset base ... but
certainly not in upstream oil where we don't have the knowledge
and management experience," Weir told reporters. "In mining, on
the other hand, we have experience and the management
knowledge."
Weir said Trafigura would also consider selling assets if
the offered price is right: "It is important not to fall in love
with assets", he said.
Last year, Trafigura sold its prized oil facilities in the
U.S. Texas shale hub to oil logistics specialist Buckeye
Partners for $860 million.
The assets included a deep-water tanker-loading terminal, a
liquefied petroleum gas storage and a small refining unit.
Trafigura agreed to keep 20 percent of the assets and to be the
main oil shipper through them.
In the past two years, Trafigura also sold control of its
oil downstream and mid-stream subsidiary Puma Energy. It remains
a large shareholder in the firm and Weir said a listing was one
of the options considered to develop Puma further.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Silvia Antonioli; Editing
by David Holmes)