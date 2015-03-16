LONDON, March 16 The chief financial officer of
commodities firm Trafigura, Pierre Lorinet, who led the trading
house's headquarters relocation to Singapore from Switzerland in
2012, is stepping down from October, Trafigura said on Monday.
Lorinet, 43, said he had decided to take a career break
after 13 years with Trafigura and devote himself "to
other interests including my family".
He will be replaced by Christophe Salmon, also 43,
Trafigura's CFO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, who
joined Trafigura in 2012 from BNP Paribas.
In 2012, Lorinet moved from Geneva to Singapore as the
company said it was making the city its main trading hub to take
advantage of booming demand for resources in the region. Lorinet
also took on the additional role of the head of Asia Pacific.
Salmon will remain Geneva-based. Trafigura said a further
announcement concerning responsibility for the Asia-Pacific
region would be made in due course.
Most senior executives of Trafigura are based in Geneva even
though Singapore offers much lower tax rates.
Lorinet's departure follows a reshuffle at the very top of
Trafigura last year when the company had to bring forward a
succession plan after veteran co-founder and CEO Claude Dauphin
required medical treatment.
Jeremy Weir, the firm's head of mining and market risk, took
over as the new CEO while Dauphin continues to be closely
involved with the firm's activity as its executive chairman.
Dauphin said the firm's regretted Lorinet's decision to move
on as he had transformed Trafigura's access to liquidity since
becoming the CFO in 2007.
"The appointment of Christophe Salmon as his successor
allows for an orderly transition, and underlines the strength of
the team Pierre has built," Dauphin said in a statement.
