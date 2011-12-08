Dec 8 Puma Energy, a unit of Europe-based commodities trading giant Trafigura [TRAFGF.UL], said on Thursday it agreed to buy Caribbean region fuel distribution and storage assets from U.S. oil major Chevron (CVX.N), in a bid to expand its presence in the region.

Puma will buy Chevron's fuel marketing and aviation businesses in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands for an undisclosed sum, the company said in a release.

The assets include 192 retail service stations, an aviation fuel supply business in the Virgin Islands, and storage tanks in Puerto Rico and St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands, whose total capacity is around 430,000 barrels.

Chevron has sought a buyer for the assets since earlier this year, Puma said, adding that it has plans to expand the facilities once the deal is approved by regulators.

Puma has been building its fuel distribution business in the Caribbean and Latin America since 2010 with purchases of storage and fuel distribution from Capeco, or Caribbean Petroleum Corp, in Puerto Rico and from Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) throughout Central America.

Active in several world regions, Puma in September sold a 20 percent stake of itself to Angolan state oil company Sonangol. The company told Reuters in September that it is considering an initial public offering of stock within the next 18 months, and expected to have revenues of $4 billion this year. [ID:nL5E7KT2OP] (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)