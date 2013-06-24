SINGAPORE, June 24 A unit of Swiss commodities
trader Trafigura has formed a joint venture with a Chinese
logistics firm to tap a network of more than 50 warehouses
within and outside China, a major commodity importer, the
companies said on Monday.
Trafigura's North European Marine Service (NEMS) and SIPG
Logistics Co Ltd (SIPGL) will each own half of the joint venture
called Shanghai NEMS Port Logistics Co Ltd, the companies said
in a statement. Financial details of the deal were not
disclosed.
Firms running warehouses registered by the London Metal
Exchange, the world's biggest industrial metals marketplace,
have been making money by building up big stocks and allowing
queues to grow for consumers to withdraw material, while
charging rent for storage.
"NEMS will become a preferred supplier for SIPGL, creating
fresh business opportunities within China but also amongst our
traditional client base across Europe, Africa, the Middle East,
the Americas and other parts of Asia," Charles Bucknall,
managing director of NEMS, said in the statement.
NEMS will complete construction of a new 20,000-square meter
floor capacity warehouse in the Yangshan Free Trade Port Area in
Shanghai in October, boosting its storage capacity in China,
according to the statement.
SIPGL is a subsidiary of listed firm Shanghai International
Port (Group) Co Ltd.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)