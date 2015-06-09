LONDON, June 9 Trafigura said on Tuesday its business in China was operating on as normal and serving all its customers, in the first comment from the Swiss trading company after detention of its Beijing office chief by Chinese police.

"Trafigura runs an integrated global crude team with its main operations directed from Singapore, Geneva and Houston. Our business in China carries on as normal, serving its local customers," Trafigura said.

"The issue under investigation by Chinese police, as reported by the media, concerns Trafigura's oil business, and is not related to our Chinese domestic metals business."

Last week, Chinese police detained the head of Trafigura's Beijing office, Li Bo, a Singaporean citizen, in the second arrest of a Trafigura employee in the past year.

