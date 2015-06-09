(Adds quotes, details)
By Chen Aizhu and Dmitry Zhdannikov
BEIJING/LONDON, June 9 When Chinese police
detained a second employee of Swiss trading house Trafigura last
week in a long-running investigation into alleged fraud, they
didn't just go for an ordinary trader.
In a sign of escalating tension, the police detained
Trafigura's "Mr Oil" in China -- the firm's most important oil
representative in the country, the head of the company's Beijing
office and Singaporean citizen, Li Bo.
"For years, Li has been Trafigura's only face in China
maintaining the China relationship, with Unipec (the trading arm
of Sinopec) and its refineries," said an acquaintance of Li.
Li Bo, head of the Beijing office since 2009, was detained
by police on June 1 as he was preparing to fly from Beijing to
Singapore. No charges were made against him.
"Trafigura runs an integrated global crude team with its
main operations directed from Singapore, Geneva and Houston.
Our business in China carries on as normal serving its local
customers," Trafigura told Reuters on Tuesday in its first
comment since Li Bo was detained.
Li became the second Trafigura person to be detained by
police after Tian Meng, a Beijing-based oil product marketer,
was arrested last August and has still not been charged.
The investigation into Tian was launched after private
Chinese trader Qingdao United Energy (QUE) filed a complaint to
police, alleging it had lost $32 million via trade financing
deals arranged without its knowledge between Tian and local
trader Zhang Wei.
Senior sources at Trafigura have repeatedly said the company
believes the dispute is a commercial one and is not a matter for
police or state prosecutors.
YEARS OF EXPERIENCE
Born in 1971, Li joined the Swiss firm in 2001 in Singapore
to trade crude, and has been the key person expanding
Trafigura's crude oil business in China.
An avid cyclist and marathon runner, Li previously worked as
a crude trader at state-run Sinochem.
Industry sources said Li has been Trafigura's main face in
China. The Beijing office is the firm's marketing window for
oil, predominantly crude oil. It also handles fuels but the size
of that business is smaller.
Following the arrest of Li and Tian, there is only one
marketing employee remaining in the Beijing office who deals
with fuels but not crude, trading sources told Reuters.
Trafigura sells crude oil to China from West Africa, South
America and more recently, Russia. Volumes differ from year to
year but generally amount to dozens of millions of barrels a
year, according to trading sources. It's main counterparty is
Unipec, the trading arm of China's top refiner that buys nearly
4 million barrels of crude oil a day from the global market.
As part of the probe, police earlier this year froze two
bank accounts held by Trafigura at Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China and Bank of China, both
held in Shanghai by Trafigura Private Limited, a Singapore unit.
METALS GIANT
Trafigura also has large metals operations, which are run
from Shanghai, the hub for metals activity in China, the world's
largest buyer of most commodities.
"The issue under investigation by Chinese police, as
reported by the media concerns Trafigura's oil business, and is
not related to our Chinese domestic metals business," Trafigura
told Reuters on Tuesday.
In February 2014, Trafigura took a 30 percent stake in
Jinchuan Group's copper smelter in Guaugxi province, the first
co-investment by a trading house in a Chinese smelting business.
The firm's presence in China across various metals
businesses is huge and its general outlook for Chinese prospects
is very bullish.
"Whatever the short-term numbers say, China remains a
fundamental growth factor in markets as disparate as copper,
coal and liquefied natural gas," Trafigura said in its latest
annual report adding that even at slower growth rates the
Chinese economy was poised to double in a decade.
Trafigura has 30 percent of its global zinc concentrate
business in China and says it is its most dynamic part of the
book. In lead concentrate, China is also the largest book.
Over 40 percent of the firm's copper concentrate sales are
in China and it says it is focused on further developing its
alumina business in the country.
