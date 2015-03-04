By Chen Aizhu
| BEIJING, March 4
BEIJING, March 4 Chinese police have frozen two
bank accounts held by Trafigura, one of the world's three
largest private oil and metals traders, as the authorities
investigate an alleged $32 million gasoline trade fraud,
according to three sources.
Police have held Beijing-based Trafigura
employee Tian Meng since August in the northern city of Cangzhou
and can detain him for up to seven months without charge.
The investigation was launched after private Chinese trader
Qingdao United Energy (QUE) told police it had lost $32 million
when a trader, Zhang Wei, arranged trade financing deals with
Tian that used QUE's letters of credit without its consent to
cancel out Zhang's personal trading losses with Trafigura,
sources have said.
Reuters was unable to reach Tian or Zhang for comment.
According to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter
and another who had been briefed by police, the police last
month froze one account at Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China and another at Bank of China, both
held in Shanghai by Trafigura Private Limited, a Singapore unit.
The banks did not respond to requests for comment.
Trafigura will be anxious to avoid any disruption to its
business in Shanghai, the hub for its metals activity in China,
the world's largest buyer of most commodities.
"This will first hamper (Trafigura) obtaining financing in
the relevant Chinese banks," said a senior China-based trader
with a western trading house. "If the news spreads, other
Chinese banks will be scared off, too."
"COMMERCIAL DISPUTE"
In late February, police told prosecutors they proposed a
charge of contract fraud against Tian Meng, Zhang Wei and
Trafigura Pte Ltd, the sources said.
Trafigura declined to comment.
A senior Trafigura source, however, said the company was
aware of the latest developments in China and of the proposed
charges.
"As far as we are concerned, there is no change in the
substance of this matter, which is a commercial dispute and not
a matter for police or state prosecutors," said the source.
"We believe the prosecutors will conclude there are no
charges to answer, but if any are brought we will vigorously
contest them."
A Cangzhou Police Bureau spokesman declined to comment.
Two of the sources said police believed the Swiss trader's
Singapore-based trade operation helped arrange the gasoline
financing deal, after investigators went through email traffic
Zhang turned in to police.
Prosecutors could revise the charge over the next five
months and might ask the investigators to gather more evidence.
In late 2014 the same senior Trafigura source told Reuters
that Zhang, who had been trading derivatives with Trafigura
since 2011 using collateral and credit backed by a
local-government-backed firm, had accumulated losses of $32
million by late 2013 and agreed to a financing scheme with Tian
and the Singapore-based gasoline team to settle the losses.
Zhang bought 700,000 barrels of gasoline from Trafigura at
market price using letters of credit issued by QUE and then sold
them back to Trafigura at a discount of $32 million, two
official sources with direct knowledge of the investigations
said.
The senior Trafigura source said in December that Tian
believed Zhang was the authorised agent of QUE, and that Zhang
had represented other companies in previous transactions without
problems.
Commodity financing deals in China are already under the
spotlight after a billion-dollar scandal at Qingdao Port, where
a private Chinese trading firm has been accused of duplicating
warehouse certificates to secure bank loans.
