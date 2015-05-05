By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON May 5 Swiss commodity trader Trafigura
AG exported two shipments of processed condensate
last month from Corpus Christi, Texas, the company said.
Trafigura declined to identify customers that supplied the
minimally processed, super-light oil that qualifies for export.
But the company said it shipped the cargoes to international
markets without U.S. government approval, satisfied that the
condensate's processing met the minimal threshold to qualify as
an exportable refined product without violating the decades-old
domestic crude export ban.
"A ruling is not needed to export," a spokeswoman said,
noting that Trafigura canceled its 2014 request for approval
after the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and
Security issued guidelines in December.
The shipments went out from the Buckeye Texas Partners
Corpus Christi terminal complex Trafigura co-owns with Buckeye
Partners LP, the company said.
Trafigura bought the terminal in 2012 to support its trading
business and later sought a partner. Last year Buckeye bought an
80 percent interest in the complex, as well as three crude and
condensate gathering facilities in the Eagle Ford shale in south
Texas for $860 million. Trafigura owns the remaining 20 percent.
Trafigura is building 1.4 million barrels of condensate-only
storage slated to be finished in early 2016, but the company
said it has sufficient storage to keep export-bound processed
condensate separate from other crude that is subject to the ban.
The company also is building a 50,000 bpd condensate
splitter at the complex that is slated to start up in the late
third quarter this year.
A splitter splits the oil into various components, such as
naphtha and distillates. Condensate bound for export without
going through a splitter has undergone more minimal processing
in a stabilizer, which removes natural gas liquids, but does not
make motor fuels or feedstocks like naphtha.
