LONDON, Sept 30 One of the world's most
influential oil traders, Claude Dauphin, who founded trading
house Trafigura and turned it into one of the biggest
commodities players in the world, died on Wednesday at the age
of 64 after a battle with cancer, sources said.
Trafigura was started predominantly as an oil trader with
contracts focusing on Angola and Nigeria. It grew into metals,
mining and coal, making it one of the most diversified players
in the trading world.
Last year, Dauphin stepped down as chief executive of
Trafigura to get medical treatment, and the company appointed
Jeremy Weir as the new CEO.
Dauphin remained, however, executive chairman and continued
to travel the world until his last days.
"He fought very hard. He never stopped," one of the
Trafigura's employees said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by William Hardy)