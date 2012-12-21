SINGAPORE Dec 21 Commodities trader Trafigura
earned about $1 billion for the second straight year
in 2012, but down from a record achieved last year due to higher
staff costs and new investments, the Financial Times reported.
The privately-held company, based in Geneva and Singapore,
made a profit of $991.9 million in the year to September, down
11 percent from last year's record $1.11 billion, the FT said,
citing data from Trafigura's annual report.
The commodities trader's profits show that the profitability
of the world's top houses that dominate raw materials trade is
strong despite slower economic growth in top consumer China.
The drop from 2011 was due to higher staff costs and
expenses related to new investments and business purchases, the
FT reported.
Gross profit, a rough measure of underlying profitability,
was up on the year. Revenues fell 1.6 percent to $120 billion,
it said. The company does not release its accounts publicly.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)