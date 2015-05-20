MILAN May 20 Swiss trader Trafigura has taken
up to six liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels from Norwegian
shipping company Golar LNG, likely on a single-voyage basis to
transport cargoes, trading and shipping sources said.
The vessels are to be put at Trafigura's disposal from now
through August or possibly September and sources say each vessel
may be used for only a single voyage.
The sources said this type of arrangement resembles a
Contract of Affreightment, which differs from more common ship
chartering activity.
Trafigura declined to comment and Golar LNG did not respond
to requests for comment.
There was disagreement among some sources as to the exact
number of shipments and whether each vessel would carry out just
one voyage.
Trafigura has been especially active on LNG markets in
recent months, winning major tenders to supply Argentina with
six cargoes last week, as well as Egypt and Mexico before that.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by William Hardy)