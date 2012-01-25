LONDON Jan 25 Trafigura, one of the biggest, independent energy traders, has hired Craig Grinyer, formerly with South African port operator Grindrod to develop its thermal coal business in that country, sources close to the company said on Wednesday.

Swiss-based Trafigura is the world's third largest trader of crude oil and although it is a relative newcomer to the coal market, it is committed to growing the coal business globally, one source said.

Trafigura said it does not comment on hires or departures of employees.

Grinyer left Grindrod at the end of December, where he had been responsible for business development in the company's terminals division.

Trafigura's Lucerne-based head of coal, Andrew Bingham, resigned earlier this month and a replacement is being sought.

Rival commodities trader Vitol on Jan. 18 announced it is to buy a 35 percent stake in a subsidiary of Grindrod's, giving it access to the Maputo coal terminal in Mozambique as part of a plan to grow its own trading operations.

"Craig Grinyer is extremely capable but there are others who can fill in, it won't have any appreciable impact on the Vitol-Grindrod j.v.," one coal and transport industry source said. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)