UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco
LONDON Dec 16 Commodity trader Trafigura is working on plans for a listing on the London Stock Exchange of its Puma Energy subsidiary, The Sunday Times reported, citing Puma's chief executive.
The newspaper quoted Pierre Eladari, Puma's CEO, as saying the business could float in the new year with the proceeds used to fund Puma's expansion drive.
The Sunday Times said Eladari did not comment on the potential size of the offering but cited bankers as saying the float could value the company, which is 65 percent owned by Trafigura, at 3 billion pounds ($4.8 billion).
It said Puma, which owns petrol stations, ports and refineries in 34 countries in the developing world, is yet to hire banks to handle the offering.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.