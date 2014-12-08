LONDON Dec 8 Commodity trader Trafigura said on
Monday its logistics and warehouse unit Impala Terminals plans
to focus its refined metals business in Antwerp, Dubai and
China, exiting several sites to concentrate on places where it
has greater control.
Trafigura, one of the world's largest commodities traders,
said Impala planned to cease operation in Taiwan, South Korea,
Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Turkey and Italy by the end of
2014.
The company said the impact of suspected metals financing
fraud at China's Qingdao port on Impala Terminals "was not
material", but the probe had affected some partners and hit
confidence in the industry as a whole.
"Impala Terminals is focusing on export markets for bulk
commodities (dry/wet) and on its larger, capital-intensive port
and terminal developments selectively on a global basis," it
said in a statement as it released its annual report.
Chinese authorities launched a probe in May at Qingdao, the
world's seventh-busiest port, and nearby Penglai, into whether
fake warehouse receipts were used to obtain multiple loans
secured against a single cargo of metal.
"In China, we are restructuring our activities to strengthen
operational control on the ground," it said in the report. "We
are exiting third-party warehouses and focusing our energies on
four locations where we lease or own the site and employ our own
staff."
In October, a subsidiary of Citic Securities Co Ltd
, China's largest investment bank, signed an
agreement with Impala to set up a joint warehousing and
logistics unit in China.
Trafigura bought warehousing company North European Marine
Services (NEMS) in 2010 and later consolidated all of its
warehousing and logistics activities into its subsidiary Impala.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by David Holmes)