* Trafigura to replace BP as NOCL's crude supplier -source
* Investment includes $130 mln equity stake in refinery
* Commercial operations slated to start by first-half 2013
By Luke Pachymuthu and Nidhi Verma
SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI April 12 Oil trader
Trafigura has made its first move into refining in Asia,
investing up to $130 million for a 24 percent stake in Nagarjuna
Oil Corp Ltd's (NOCL) planned refinery in southern India and
replacing BP as NOCL's crude supplier.
India and other emerging markets are boosting refining
capacity to feed rising regional demand, while their
counterparts in the United States and Europe restructure or shut
plants as fuel sales slow.
This is the first direct investment in the refining business
by Trafigura Pte Ltd, a unit of the world's third largest crude
oil trader Trafigura Beheer B.V., which has so far invested in
the refining business through its unit, Puma Energy LLC.
"With BP, Nagarjuna Oil had a commercial agreement for crude
supplies and export of products but Trafigura has come as a
strategic investor ... they are buying a stake in the project,"
said a source privy to the deal.
"There can be only one strategic investor in the project. BP
is not there now," the source said.
He said Trafigura will have marketing rights for its share
of refined fuels from the 120,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) plant --
India's third privately owned coastal refinery after Essar Oil
and Reliance Industries, owner of the
world's biggest refining complex.
"Geographically, the facility is well positioned to receive
crude oil from Trafigura's international producer partners,"
Trafigura said in a statement.
NOCL, which will initially control about 3 percent of India's
current 4.3 million bpd refining capacity, will look at local
sales of fuel through state refiners as private companies do not
get compensation from the government for selling fuel at
subsidised rates set by New Delhi.
"Selling into the Indian market without the support of
state-owned companies is a loss-maker, so the focus will be on
export or trade," said Alex Yap at energy consultant FACTS
Global Energy.
He said India was a strategic place to sell gasoil and jet
fuel into Europe and gasoline into southeast Asia, the Middle
East and Africa.
"This deal also gives them a foot in the door for storage,
which traders can't get enough of," he added
Trafigura is also investing $120 million for construction of
storage facilities at the site.
Commissioning of the project, initially scheduled to be
completed by November 2011, is expected to start this year with
commercial operations scheduled to begin during the first half
of 2013, Trafigura's statement said.
NOCL said on its website that the refinery would be expanded
to 300,000 bpd by 2015.
The new refinery and storage project will be located on the
east coast of India, and will be able to receive supertankers,
which typically can load up to 2 million barrels of oil.
The refinery, which will be processing mainly heavy sour
crudes, w ill be gearing up to produce distillates like gasoline,
and gas oil in line with Euro IV standards.
Other project partners includes TIDCO, owned by the local
Tamil Nadu state government, and Tata Petrodyne, a subsidiary of
India's largest corporate house Tata Group, the statement said.
Shares of Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd. closed more
than 9 percent higher on Thursday at 8.90 rupees ($0.17), while
the broader benchmark index was up 0.77 percent.
"India is fast emerging as a leading hub for oil refining,
with domestic demand rising and an increasing trend towards
cleaner refined products," said Trafigura's Jonathan Pegler,
director of Oil Asia Pacific.
($1 = 51.4400 Indian rupees)
