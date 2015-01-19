(Adds BG Group as second cargo buyer)

MILAN Jan 19 Swiss-trading house Trafigura and BG Group have purchased two of three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes offered by Australia's North West Shelf export plant as part of a tender awarded late last week, trading sources said.

The winner of the remaining cargo is thought to be a Japanese electric utility, traders said.

Asian spot LNG prices are trading at about $9 per million British thermal units for March delivery. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)