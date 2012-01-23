LONDON Jan 23 Oil and metals commodity trading group Trafigura has launched syndication of a $600 million loan that will refinance existing debt, banking sources said on Monday.

The 364-day loan will replace the Switzerland-based company's $676 million facility signed in March 2011, banking sources said.

A bank meeting is scheduled to take place in London on Thursday. Trafigura was not immediately available for comment.

Dollar loans for commodities companies are usually heavily drawn or used, and have become difficult for European banks to support since dollars grew scarce and expensive from mid-2011.

Trafigura's dollar-denominated loan will include an option for banks to lend in euros as on its existing deal, however most banks are expected to join the US dollar facility, bankers said.

Citigroup and Standard Chartered are leading the loan as active bookrunners. Commonwealth Bank of Australia , JP Morgan, UBS and UniCredit are also in the lead bank group, the sources said. (Reporting by Alasdair Reilly; Editing by David Hulmes)