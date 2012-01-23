LONDON Jan 23 Oil and metals commodity
trading group Trafigura has launched syndication of a
$600 million loan that will refinance existing debt, banking
sources said on Monday.
The 364-day loan will replace the Switzerland-based
company's $676 million facility signed in March 2011, banking
sources said.
A bank meeting is scheduled to take place in London on
Thursday. Trafigura was not immediately available for comment.
Dollar loans for commodities companies are usually heavily
drawn or used, and have become difficult for European banks to
support since dollars grew scarce and expensive from mid-2011.
Trafigura's dollar-denominated loan will include an option
for banks to lend in euros as on its existing deal, however most
banks are expected to join the US dollar facility, bankers said.
Citigroup and Standard Chartered are leading
the loan as active bookrunners. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, JP Morgan, UBS and UniCredit
are also in the lead bank group, the sources said.
