LONDON Jan 11 Swiss-based trading house
Trafigura has launched syndication of a $3 billion
loan to replace around $3.6 billion of existing loans, bankers
said on Friday.
The loan is being arranged by bookrunners and mandated lead
arrangers BNP Paribas, ING Bank, Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland,
Societe Generale and Standard Chartered.
A bank meeting is scheduled to take place next Friday.
Trafigura was not immediately available for comment.
The financing is split between a one-year revolving credit
facility and a three-year facility.
The one-year facility includes two one-year extension
options and a one-year term-out option, while the three-year
financing includes a one-year extension option.
Trafigura is replacing a $1.1 billion, one-year facility
agreed in March last year and a $2.5 billion, three-year
facility, which was originally agreed in March 2011 but
subsequently extended by one year in April last year.
The new financing pays slightly more than the 125 basis
points (bps) and 180 basis points over LIBOR, respectively, that
Trafigura is paying on the existing facilities, which were
unchanged from levels seen in 2011, one of the bankers said.
The respective sizes of the facilities will be determined by
market uptake, bankers said.
Trafigura on Friday announced revenue of $120.4 billion in
2012.