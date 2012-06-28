By Maytaal Angel
| LONDON, June 28
Trafigura has signed a three year offtake agreement
worth 500 million yuan ($78.67 million) with Malaysia Steel
Works for the supply of steel billets and bars.
The agreement, signed earlier this week, is expected to
commence in the second half, as Trafigura solidifies its
expansion eastwards in a bid to tap into the booming demand for
resources in Asia.
"Trafigura has identified Malaysia as a key country for our
growth in Asia, and the signing of this agreement with Masteel
accurately reflects that commitment," said Trafigura Pte Ltd
managing director Dominic Watters.
He added: "In recent years, we have witnessed a major shift
in our customer base, one which is moving eastwards. Trafigura
is responding to that shift by increasing our activities in the
Asia Pacific region."
Trafigura, which says it is the world's third biggest trader
of raw materials, has also in the last few years been expanding
into ferrous metals, attracted by the development of derivatives
contracts like steel and iron ore swaps.
Masteel Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dato
Sri Tai Hean Leng said: "We are continually expanding our
upstream and downstream steel production capacity. This
expansion would allow us to comfortably meet the demands of
Trafigura's clients in the Asia-Pacific region."
Formerly based in Switzerland, Trafigura announced last
month that Singapore would become its main trading centre.
Trafigura Pte Ltd is the group's long established Singaporean
entity.
($1 = 6.3554 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, editing by William Hardy)