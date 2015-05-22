NEW YORK May 22 Trafigura's global head of the metals and minerals trading division, Simon Collins, has resigned for personal reasons, the commodities merchant said on Friday, the second senior executive departure in the past month.

Group Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Weir has taken the reins of the business, the second largest after its energy operation, it said.

Collins had been global metals chief and a board member since 2012. (Reporting by Josephine Mason)