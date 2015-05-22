(Adds background in next to last paragraph)
NEW YORK May 22 Trafigura global metals and
minerals trading chief Simon Collins has quit for personal
reasons, the commodities merchant said on Friday, the most
senior in a string of high-profile departures from the massive
division.
Group Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Weir, who used to run
mining and market risk, has taken over the division, Trafigura
said. The unit is the company's second-largest after its energy
operation and handles metals from Brazilian iron ore to
Congolese copper.
For Weir, the additional role comes just over a year since
he was appointed CEO after Claude Dauphin, who is also
Trafigura's co-founder, required medical treatment. Dauphin
remains closely involved with the company's activity as its
executive chairman.
Collins' shock exit from one of the most powerful jobs in
global metals trading follows other changes at board level and
within the metals division that have drawn notice in the
close-knit market.
In March, Chief Financial Officer Pierre Lorinet announced
plans to leave later this year.
Last month, Barry Marshall, co-head of global refined
metals, retired, and Bojan Kuzmanic, a senior lead and zinc
concentrates trader, left.
Reuters has identified 14 other metals traders and support
staff from Johannesburg to Geneva who have left this year.
"The metals and minerals division continues to expand its
activities and with an experienced management team deliver
robust, profitable growth," Weir said in a statement.
Collins, who is British, was with the company for nine
years, including the past three as metals chief and a board
member. He was previously at privately held Gerald Metals.
FROM ALUMINUM TO COAL
The division reported a $119 million decline in gross profit
and traded almost 50 million tonnes of material in the 12 months
ended Sept. 30, the annual report showed.
Metal volumes stabilized around 11 million tonnes over the
past four years, while minerals activity more than doubled to 38
million tonnes, due mainly to coal, where Trafigura ranked
itself third in the world.
Collins' departure also comes at a challenging time for the
broader market as prices like coal and iron ore hit multiyear
lows and spot activity has stalled, traders said.
Earlier this month, Glencore Chief Executive Ivan
Glasenberg blamed high production and a growing surplus in
markets like coal for the company's falling share price.
Merchants have also struggled to secure business as lenders
in China, the world's top consumer, have tightened credit
following a massive warehousing scandal last year, hurting
investors and fabricators' ability to finance business.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Lisa Von Ahn)