NEW YORK Aug 26 Swiss commodities merchant
Trafigura is ending a five-year foray into the lucrative base
metals storage business just as warehousing firms are bracing
for sheds to fill up amid concerns a China-led slowdown could
stall the global economy.
On Tuesday, its logistics and warehouse unit Impala
Terminals scrapped plans for a metals warehousing joint venture
in China and said it will exit its refined base metals storage
business.
The move followed a strategic review and a steady retreat
over the past year from metals storage, where warehousing firms
charge rent to keep metal in London Metal Exchange (LME)
registered facilities.
Impala has already cut the number of sheds in its LME
arsenal to around nine from over 40 at its peak in 2013. The
firm will focus on export markets for bulk commodities and on
its larger, capital intensive port and terminal developments,
Trafigura said.
For most companies that rely on a booming economy for
revenue, the timing would be logical. But storage companies
operate in a countercyclical market and make money when they're
earning rent from sheds bursting with metal.
One executive at a global warehouse firm in the LME's
network said it was "strange" for Trafigura to quit completely
just as many warehousing firms are hoping for a pickup.
"You'd think metal will soon start flowing into the LME
warehouses," he said, referring to fears that China's stock
market crash will crimp spending in the world's second-biggest
economy, slowing global growth.
Trafigura, however, has many reasons to call it a day, not
all of them shared by its rivals. Its storage business is tiny
compared with competitors such as Glencore-owned Pacorini and
independent Steinweg, which account for more than half of the
LME's network of over 600 facilities stretching from Singapore
to Antwerp.
The merchant has also been embroiled in a dispute over
storage deals in China's Qingdao port. The issue is linked to a
financing scandal that hurt confidence in the industry as a
whole. Trafigura is not accused of fraud.
One factor common to the industry is a new set of LME rules
that will make it harder to capture the fat margins that lured
merchants like Trafigura and Glencore and Wall Street banks like
Goldman Sachs Group Inc into storage in 2010.
Aiming to placate angry metal users and concerned
regulators, the LME has embarked on a years-long effort to
overhaul its storage policy, introducing new rules that speed up
delivery rates, cap rent and limit wait times in hubs with big
backlogs.
The measures are aimed at curbing abuse that consumers have
complained led to long wait times and inflated prices.
FIVE-YEAR BOOM OVER
Trafigura's exit may offer an opportunity for smaller rivals
to pick up the slack if the economic gloom spreads and consumers
rush for storage like they did during the 2008 economic crash, a
source at a larger rival to Trafigura said.
LME-registered aluminum inventories had almost quadrupled to
4.5 million tonnes within a year of Lehman Bros' collapse in
September 2008 as carmakers and other industrial users dumped
unwanted metal as automotive sales evaporated. That represented
about 10 percent of global demand at the time.
A source at an independent warehouse firm which has been
expanding said he expects business to pick up, particularly in
China, as copper and other industrial metals pile up due to
slowing demand.
LME copper inventories have doubled since the start of the
year, rising to 355,000 tonnes, their highest in 1-1/2 years.
China's economic woes have triggered fresh selling in base
metals, deepening the market's longest rout in years as
investors worry that demand will wane and fabricators will dump
unwanted metal. Commodities prices sank to 13-year lows
on Monday.
Mercuria, which bought JPMorgan Chase & Co's storage
business Henry Bath last year, was "poised for growth" in China,
a spokesman said on Tuesday without disclosing further details.
On Tuesday, Beijing cut interest rates and lowered the
amount of reserves banks need to hold in an effort to support
its stuttering economy.
"We haven't seen the after-effects of the stock market crash
in China yet. If anything, I think things in China are worse
than the authorities are saying," said Ed Meir, metals analyst
at INTL FCStone.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Pullin)