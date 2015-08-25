(Adds details, background)
LONDON Aug 25 Commodity trader Trafigura said
its logistics and warehouse unit Impala Terminals has scrapped
plans for a metals warehousing joint venture in China and will
also exit its refined base metals business.
Trafigura had announced a joint venture last October with
Citics Global Trade, a subsidiary of Citic Securities Co Ltd
, China's largest investment bank.
"This (cancellation) is due to the necessary conditions not
being in place," Trafigura said in a statement on Tuesday,
giving no further details.
The statement did not mention suspected metals financing
fraud at China's Qingdao port, but last year Trafigura said a
probe had affected some partners and hit confidence in the
industry as a whole.
Chinese authorities launched in investigation in May 2014 at
Qingdao, the world's seventh-busiest port, and nearby Penglai,
into whether fake warehouse receipts were used to obtain
multiple loans secured against a single cargo of metal.
Trafigura also said Impala planned to exit its remaining
base metal businesses, having said last December it was sharply
cutting the number of its London Metal Exchange (LME) approved
warehouses to only two locations, Antwerp and Dubai.
"Following a strategic review due to slowing market
conditions, Impala Terminals will in future focus on export
markets for bulk commodities (dry/wet) and on its larger,
capital intensive port and terminal developments," Trafigura
said.
LME data on warehouse companies on Aug. 10 showed Impala had
only 1,982 tonnes of metals at Antwerp. A separate LME notice on
Tuesday said Impala was delisting its Dubai warehouse, which
contained no metal.
Trafigura, one of the world's largest commodities traders,
had previously operated a string of LME warehouses through its
Impala unit in Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand,
Turkey and Italy.
Trafigura bought warehousing company North European Marine
Services (NEMS) in 2010 and later consolidated all of its
warehousing and logistics activities into its subsidiary Impala.
Trafigura's global metals and minerals trading division has
seen an exodus of staff this year, including trading chief Simon
Collins.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai and Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan
Thomas and David Holmes)