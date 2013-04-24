GENEVA, April 24 Trafigura, the world's third
biggest trader in raw materials, said it planned to plough over
300 million euros ($390.45 million) into a newly-acquired
copper, zinc and lead mine in Spain over two years.
Privately-held commodity trading firms like Trafigura
have adopted a strategy similar to listed rival
Glencore and stepped up purchases of oil and mining
assets to extend control over supply chains.
Trafigura, the world's second largest independent trader of
non-steel related ore, said earlier this month that the mine
formed part of a broader strategy to create a standalone,
mid-sized and diversified mining company.
The investment, which amounts to around 8 percent of
Trafigura's current asset base of $4.8 billion, would partly be
used to fund a new treatment plant, allowing the company to
double the amount of ore processed.
Metals from the 2.2 million tonne per year site are exported
to northern Europe, China, Mexico and Brazil, Trafigura said.
The Swiss-based firm purchased 90 percent of Canada-listed
Iberian Minerals Corp. in February 2012 -- a base metals
producer with assets in Spain and Peru.
($1 = 0.7683 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)