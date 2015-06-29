By Dmitry Zhdannikov
| LONDON, June 29
has sold half of its stake in three Spanish copper
and zinc mines to Abu Dhabi investment company Mubadala as the
two firms set up a global joint venture to invest in base metals
mining.
The deal marks yet another move by the Swiss oil-to-metals
trader to grow via joint ventures and to raise money via sales
of stakes in subsidiaries as an alternative to floating the
parent company.
For Mubadala, which was set up in 2002 by the government of
Abu Dhabi to help diversify the economy, the purchase is part of
a push to invest in assets other than oil. It has a portfolio
valued at more than $66 billion.
Mubadala will buy 50 percent in Trafigura's mining operator
Minas de Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) which owns the Agua Teñidas,
Sotiel and Magdalena mines in southern Spain producing copper,
zinc and lead concentrates.
"Investing in MATSA is a key step in growing and
diversifying our existing metals and mining portfolio," Ahmed
Yahia Al Idrissi, chief executive officer of Mubadala Technology
and Industry, said in a statement.
Sources close to the deal said it valued the mines business
at around $1.4 billion. Trafigura in the past two years has sold
stakes at a large profit in its oil mid-stream business Puma
Energy and its U.S. oil storage terminals.
The latest deal with Mubadala follows Trafigura subsidiary
Impala in partnership with Mubadala acquiring a controlling
stake in the Porto Sudeste iron ore port in Brazil.
"This builds on our existing sector strategy and partnership
with Mubadala. We are identifying new opportunities and
investing thoughtfully together in ways that complement our
existing portfolio," Trafigura CEO Jeremy Weir said.
Trafigura is nearing completion of a two-year investment and
expansion plan for MATSA which includes construction of a new
treatment plant which will double annual processing capacity to
4.4 million tonnes per year.
(Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason
Neely)