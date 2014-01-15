UPDATE 1-Trading firm Virtu Financial makes bid for rival KCG
March 15 Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have softened under reduced market volatility.
LONDON Jan 15 Commodity trading giant Trafigura said on Wednesday its metal warehousing unit NEMS is to be fully integrated into the trade house's global terminal business and they will expand into new markets under one name.
North European Marine Services (NEMS), set up in 1993 as a London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouse operator, will be absorbed into Trafigura's global terminals operator Impala by the end of this month and the NEMS name retired.
"Expansion is definitely part of the plan," NEMS head Charles Bucknell, who will become Impala's head of LME warehousing and director of business development, told Reuters.
Africa and Latin America are particular targets for expansion, he said.
He declined to comment on whether Impala would be interested in buying JPMorgan Chase & Co's Henry Bath metals warehousing unit.
Trafigura bought NEMS in 2010 and later consolidated all into Impala, although both operated as independent units.
March 15 Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have softened under reduced market volatility.
* Reg-Kcg board of directors confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal from virtu financial
BRUSSELS, March 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: