GENEVA May 24 Swiss-based commodities trader Trafigura has formed a joint venture with U.S. aluminium producer Ormet Corp to acquire assets in bauxite, alumina and aluminium, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.
"We've agreed this venture at a crucial time for the global aluminium industry. Although this sector continues to grow, some of its major players are divesting non-core assets," said Trafigura director Simon Collins in the statement.
Trafigura acquired Ormet's Burnside bulk terminal in Louisiana last year for $28 million and Trafigura already provides services for Ormet's alumina refinery there.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jason Neely)
