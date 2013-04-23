Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
GENEVA, April 23 Trafigura reported a 3.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to $216.1 million, compared with the same quarter a year earlier, according to a filing on the Singapore Exchange.
The world's third-biggest trader in raw materials has previously not publicly disclosed its profitability.
The filing to the Singapore exchange follows Trafigura's listing of a $500 million perpetual subordinated bond on the Singapore Exchange earlier this month. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Birrane)
