GENEVA, April 23 Trafigura reported a 3.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to $216.1 million, compared with the same quarter a year earlier, according to a filing on the Singapore Exchange.

The world's third-biggest trader in raw materials has previously not publicly disclosed its profitability.

The filing to the Singapore exchange follows Trafigura's listing of a $500 million perpetual subordinated bond on the Singapore Exchange earlier this month. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Birrane)