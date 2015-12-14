LONDON Dec 14 Commodity trading group Trafigura expects the copper market to be in balance during most of 2016 before a surplus emerges at the end of the year, it said on Monday.

Worries about weak demand from top consumer China and excess supply have hit benchmark prices, which have slid about a quarter this year.

"Copper industry fundamentals remain for now relatively healthy across the globe but have also been affected to some extent by the deceleration in China," Trafigura said in its annual report.

Trafigura posted a 6.5 percent rise in annual net profit on Monday as it racked up record oil trading volumes, as well as an increase in metals.

The group, which is the top trader in copper concentrates, said its traded volume of the material - partially processed copper ore - surged 29 percent to 3.1 million tonnes during its 2015 financial year to the end of September.

Overall metals and minerals traded volumes rose 6 percent to 52.1 million tonnes.

The trader said it concluded significant investments during the year which would support further volume growth, including taking a 30 percent stake in a new copper smelter owned by China's Jinchuan Group.

During 2015, there was a major draw down in copper concentrate stocks, especially in China, bringing stocks back to normal levels towards the end of the year, Trafigura added.

In zinc, Trafigura expects a supply shortfall to finally emerge by the end of 2016 after failing to materialise this year despite the closures of major mines.

"From the point of view of concentrates demand, the Chinese market was healthy, with imports increasing year-on-year by between 50 and 60 percent and smelters increasing their capacity utilisation," it said. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Mark Potter)