LONDON, June 7 Swiss trading house Trafigura said on Tuesday its first-half profit slipped despite trading volumes in oil rising to a new record.

The company said its net profit for October to March was $602 million, a fall of 10 percent from the same period last year but 40 percent higher than in the second half of 2015.

Gross profit was $1.17 billion, down 23 percent year-on-year but 8 percent higher than in the second half of 2015.

Group revenue was 9 percent lower than in the first half of 2015 as higher volumes was more than offset by the effect of lower commodity prices, the company said.

"Trading was especially strong in the oil and petroleum products division, where volume handled daily topped 4 million barrels for the first time in Trafigura's history," it said.

"The division's traded volume of just over 4 million barrels per day was 46 per cent higher than the first half of 2015, having grown consistently for the past four years and doubled since 2012." (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavens)