Credit Suisse set to decide in April on Swiss bank IPO - sources
LONDON Dec 8 Trafigura, one of the world's largest commodities traders, reported on Monday a 13 percent rise in core earnings to $1.309 billion in the fiscal year to September 2014.
The trading house said gross profit rose on a like-for-like basis by 14 percent to $2.045 billion.
Revenue in 2014 totalled $127.6 billion, a decrease of 0.4 percent on a like-for-like basis.
In 2013, Trafigura sold shares in subsidiaries Puma Energy while in 2014 it sold its 80 percent interest in oil storage terminal in Corpus Christi, South Texas, and its bitumen business to Puma Energy. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Christopher Johnson)
* Will propose a 2016 dividend of 2.44 Swiss francs ($2.45) per bearer share and 0.244 Swiss francs per registered share, an increase of 2.5 pct on the year-earlier dividend
* Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its brokerage and corporate finance activities following completion of necessary consultation process